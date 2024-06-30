Fox Hill Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 323 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 482.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $71.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $819.35. 16,505,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,269,902. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $832.95 and its 200-day moving average is $745.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $226.59 and a one year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

