Fox Hill Wealth Management Sells 136 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fox Hill Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,536,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.10. 3,472,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.