Fox Hill Wealth Management Sells 66 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fox Hill Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.7% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 18.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $674.88. 3,412,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,538. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $689.88. The stock has a market cap of $290.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $628.93 and its 200 day moving average is $584.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.