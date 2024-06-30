Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 95,176 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.0% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 121,158 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.4% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,401 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,546,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,552. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $2,781,271.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.