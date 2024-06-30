Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 484,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 362.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 202,991 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMS opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

