FY2024 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.33.

TELUS Price Performance

T stock opened at C$20.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.89. The stock has a market cap of C$30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 288.46%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.