FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Cut by Analyst

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sands China in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sands China’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sands China’s FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

SCHYY stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Sands China has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70.

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

