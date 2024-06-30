G999 (G999) Trading Up 108% This Week

G999 (G999) traded up 111.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $28.51 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded 108% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00046802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

