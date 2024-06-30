Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.69

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and traded as low as $16.84. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 25,309 shares.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $722.85 million for the quarter.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

