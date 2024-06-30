Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CEO Craig Warren Peters Sells 32,977 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $106,515.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,759.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Getty Images Stock Performance

NYSE:GETY opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.29 million. Analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

