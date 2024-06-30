Gibson Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $85.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,506. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.51.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.