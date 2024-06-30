Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,900 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the May 31st total of 986,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,269. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

