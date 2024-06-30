Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,500 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 1,916,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 174.8 days.
Gold Road Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELKMF remained flat at $1.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. Gold Road Resources has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.21.
About Gold Road Resources
