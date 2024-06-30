Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.65. 717,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

