Graco’s (GGG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GGG. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Graco Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. Graco has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after buying an additional 498,724 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Graco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,802,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,353,000 after buying an additional 71,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,941,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Graco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,618,000 after buying an additional 182,470 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

