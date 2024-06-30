Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234,205.4% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,950,000 after buying an additional 433,280 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 323,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,094,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82.
About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
