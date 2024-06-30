Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234,205.4% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,950,000 after buying an additional 433,280 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 323,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,094,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.