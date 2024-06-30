Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 142,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,821. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

