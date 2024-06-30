Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.00. 99,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,614. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

