Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVLV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. 286,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,599. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $64.51.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

