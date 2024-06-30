Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 186 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.29. 21,439,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,740,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $104.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

