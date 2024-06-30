Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 838 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.52. 293,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,642. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.92 and its 200 day moving average is $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.