GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Up 133.0% in June

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned approximately 8.25% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

TSL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,315. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of -4.33. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

