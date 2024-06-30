Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.
Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %
Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $648.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Southern Bancorp
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.