Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $648.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

