Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,817,000 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the May 31st total of 7,792,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,325. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $11.35.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
