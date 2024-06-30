Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,817,000 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the May 31st total of 7,792,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,325. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.