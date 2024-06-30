Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.65

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and traded as high as $14.93. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 845,925 shares traded.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 185,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 369,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 216,117 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

