Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.65

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and traded as high as $14.93. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 845,925 shares traded.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.