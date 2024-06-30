Guidance Capital Inc. Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 207.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LW traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.08. 5,214,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,273. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average is $95.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

