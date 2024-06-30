Guidance Capital Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $949,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 251.0% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VCLT stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. 2,255,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,535. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

