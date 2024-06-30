Guidance Capital Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 158.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

