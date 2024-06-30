Guidance Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $380.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.