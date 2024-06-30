Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Match Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,048,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,267. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

