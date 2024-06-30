Guild (NYSE:GHLD) PT Raised to $16.50

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Get Guild alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GHLD

Guild Price Performance

GHLD stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $907.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. Guild has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guild will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guild

In related news, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry purchased 4,998 shares of Guild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,996 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,695.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Guild news, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry acquired 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,567.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,996 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,695.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt acquired 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,113,528.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,370 shares of company stock worth $214,346. 77.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.