Halma’s (HLMA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Halma to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,425 ($30.76) to GBX 2,650 ($33.62) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,336.25 ($29.64).

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,706 ($34.33) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,372.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,291.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,295.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,802 ($22.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,750 ($34.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. Halma’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

