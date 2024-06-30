Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Up 81.6% in June

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HTLZF remained flat at $1.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. The company offers precision laser systems and imaging systems for biology markets.

