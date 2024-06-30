Head-To-Head Analysis: Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) vs. MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -61.84% -75.46% -20.50% MSP Recovery -724.07% -3.70% -1.76%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Digital and MSP Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Applied Digital presently has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 41.18%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and MSP Recovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million 14.74 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -7.53 MSP Recovery $7.70 million 8.37 -$56.35 million ($6.26) -0.07

Applied Digital has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSP Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.38, suggesting that its stock price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 326% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Digital beats MSP Recovery on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

