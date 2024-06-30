Head to Head Contrast: Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) vs. Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) and Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Information Services Group and Intelligent Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $291.05 million 0.49 $6.15 million ($0.02) -147.00 Intelligent Group $2.63 million 5.02 $520,000.00 N/A N/A

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group -0.26% 7.81% 3.30% Intelligent Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Information Services Group and Intelligent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.1% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Information Services Group and Intelligent Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intelligent Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Information Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Intelligent Group.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Intelligent Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management; ISG Generative AI; ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions; HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services; ISG Digital Engineering; ISG Research; and training-as-a-service. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Intelligent Group

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures. It provides training to its clients on public relations tactics and practices. It serves listing applicants and listed companies, as well as private companies, investors, and international investment banks. Intelligent Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

