Hedera Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.33 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.74 billion and $34.33 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00046826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,761,094,685 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,761,094,685.33291 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07520488 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $25,001,929.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

