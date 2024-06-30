Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $8.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,032,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after buying an additional 159,342 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,274,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 555,602 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,277,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 571,840 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hello Group by 994.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOMO opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $886.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

