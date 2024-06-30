Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henderson Land Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLDCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 469,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Henderson Land Development has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

Henderson Land Development Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is a positive change from Henderson Land Development’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

