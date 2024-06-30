Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $223.69

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.69 ($2.84) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.79). Henderson Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.81), with a volume of 161,205 shares changing hands.

Henderson Opportunities Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 558.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £87.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1,054.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Henderson Opportunities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Henderson Opportunities’s payout ratio is currently -6,190.48%.

Insider Transactions at Henderson Opportunities

About Henderson Opportunities

In related news, insider Harry Morgan acquired 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £263.68 ($334.49). 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

