Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $223.69

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.69 ($2.84) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.79). Henderson Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.81), with a volume of 161,205 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 558.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £87.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1,054.76 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Henderson Opportunities’s payout ratio is currently -6,190.48%.
Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
