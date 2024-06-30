HI (HI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $204,804.89

HI (HI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $204,804.89 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,868.90 or 0.99942714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012696 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00076945 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048791 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $172,839.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

