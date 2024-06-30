Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Short Interest Update

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 21,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. 20,714,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,021,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,019.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at $138,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,791 shares of company stock worth $16,930,725 in the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

