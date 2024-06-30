Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.7% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 105,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded down $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,055,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.