Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,804,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.43. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $218.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

