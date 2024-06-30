Horizen Price Tops $6.64 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $100.68 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $6.64 or 0.00010711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,159,250 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

