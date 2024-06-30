ICON Achieves Market Cap of $162.91 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, ICON has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $162.91 million and $2.04 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,006,128,043 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,005,983,816.888. The last known price of ICON is 0.15212945 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,292,361.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

