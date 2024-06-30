Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in June

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ilika Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of ILIKF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 69,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,619. Ilika has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.
About Ilika
