Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on Immutep in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Immutep by 15.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Immutep by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Immutep by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immutep by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Immutep Company Profile
Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.
