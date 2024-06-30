Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on Immutep in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of IMMP opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Immutep has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Immutep by 15.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Immutep by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Immutep by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immutep by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

