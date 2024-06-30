Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys $232,900.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,077,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,481,272.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $519,265.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $195,160.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $601,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $367,965.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $173,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $462,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $203,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $54,788.93.

On Monday, June 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,030.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,845.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the first quarter worth about $413,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tile Shop by 5.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the first quarter worth about $2,417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tile Shop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tile Shop by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

