Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $766,700.10 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,205 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.22, for a total value of $766,700.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,569,638.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.7 %

APPF stock opened at $244.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.78. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $256.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

