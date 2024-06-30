Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells 7,407 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $187,026.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,713,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,504,000 after purchasing an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 98,922 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,324,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 336,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 309,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

